Idaho Falls man accused of sexually assaulting woman

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a parking lot last year.

Caleb Randall, 18, is charged with felony forcible penetration for an alleged incident that occurred in October 2021. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Randall and the victim were in a car when he reportedly forced his hands down her pants and assaulted her.

The victim later told police she told Randall multiple times to stop and tried to push his hand away during the incident, according to court documents.

He eventually stopped when he saw the victim was calling the police.

When investigators spoke with Randall, he explained he didn’t understand that she wanted to stop the sexual interaction. During a recorded confrontation call between Randall and the victim, she asked him why he had sexually assaulted her.

He admitted to the assault in the call and reportedly said that he “just like lost it,” according to court documents.

Bonneville County prosecutors charged Randall on Jan. 26 and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Wednesday.

Although Randall is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Randall is scheduled for Feb. 15.