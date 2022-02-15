Life Lessons: Con Mahoney shares a humorous answer when asked how he wants to be remembered

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Con Mahoney is 94-years-old and may look familiar to many of you because he interviewed him a few weeks ago. He also served in the Idaho legislature many years ago.

During the second part of our conversation, Con shared what he learned running his own business and the humorous way in which he wants to be remembered.

Watch the interview in the video player above.