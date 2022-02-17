Local man arrested in connection to Colorado double homicide

SALMON — A Lemhi County man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a double homicide in rural Colorado.

Mark Bradley Burns, 65, waived extradition to Colorado after being taken into custody on the warrant issued out of Delta County, Colorado. The warrant obtained by EastIdahoNews.com lists two felony charges of first-degree murder, two felony counts of aggravated battery and counts of burglary and menacing.

Delta County Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque confirmed Burns was taken into custody as a suspect of a Feb. 4 double homicide. Archibeque said he could not go into detail about the homicide, citing not wanting to hinder the investigation.

On Feb. 7 the Delta County Sheriff’s office said in a news release that investigators were called around 11:41 a.m. the morning of the homicide. A person called saying they saw a man they believed to be dead and asked for a welfare check at a home near Paonia, Colorado.

“Due to the nature of the investigation, Sheriff’s Office Investigators requested agents and forensic specialists from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation respond to assist in the investigation,” the news release reads.

Investigators determined Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65, who lived in the home had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“Investigators believe the murder of these individuals to be an isolated, deliberate and targeted act and do not believe the general public is in any danger,” the Sheriff’s office said.

