Local representative seeking seat on Idaho senate

POCATELLO – A local state representative is running for a seat in the Senate this November.

James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, is vying for the seat currently occupied by Senator Mark Nye, who recently announced he will not seek re-election.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Ruchti explained the reason for his candidacy.

“I think having a seat on the Senate gives you a bigger voice to be able to accomplish your goals,” Ruchti says. “I’m looking forward to running and being the next senator from our area.”

Ruchti feels the increasing population is putting a strain on local infrastructure and he wants to have a greater voice in solving those problems.

“That’s everything from roads and bridges to internet/broadband access. It means there’s more pressure on our schools. We have to figure out how to fund those infrastructure systems adequately. There’s a changing demographic that is causing politics to become more radical. Our state is working through all those things, so I think now, more than ever, we need voices that are calm and deliberative, that are willing to seek out information and base their decisions on data and accurate science, rather than innuendo and gut feelings. We need to be very analytical about what we do,” he says.

Ruchti was elected as a representative in 2020, but he previously served in the House from 2006-2010. Since 2009, he’s been a partner at Ruchti & Beck Law office in Pocatello.

Concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been an ongoing discussion among voters in his district since the 2020 election. He was also one of several local legislators who signed an ethics complaint against Representative Priscilla Giddings last year for sharing a post on social media that identified an alleged sexual assault victim.

Ruchti’s been involved in drafting several pieces of legislation and one of the things he’s most excited about now is a bill he’s working on with Republican Representative Joe Palmer from the Treasure Valley.

“It’s a bill that would address abuses some property management companies are engaging in where they take more applications than they have apartments for,” Ruchti explains. “It’s like using it as a profit center even when they know the people applying are never going to get anything out of it. So we’ve crafted some legislation that’s being introduced this week. We think it’s going to be well received.”

Ruchti says he’s enjoyed his time in office over the last two years and loves serving those in his district. He’s looking forward to the campaign and “highlighting the difference” he believes he will make in representing Pocatello voters.

Though he has his own belief systems, he says he’s always willing to listen to others to “make sure he’s well informed before making decisions in the Legislature.”

A primary will be held May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.