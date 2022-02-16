Lockdown lifted after smoke causes evacuation of Madison Memorial NICU

REXBURG — The appearance of smoke at the Madison Memorial Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit led to an evacuation Wednesday afternoon.

Hospital spokesman Doug McBride told EastIdahoNews.com that equipment on the roof began smoking, which flowed into the NICU.

NICU patients were moved to another section of the building. The hospital was temporarily locked down, but it has since been lifted.

The Madison Fire Department was called and firefighters are working on getting air quality to safe levels as of 2:45 p.m., according to McBride.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we learn more.