Man arrested after assaulting woman in the snow, deputies say

ASHTON – Deputies rescued a woman from a man who was assaulting her behind a pile of snow in Ashton Thursday, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

A person called 911 around 9:30 p.m. saying they could hear a woman screaming “stop” and “help me” on Maple Leaf Drive. Fremont County Sheriff deputies and Ashton Police officers drove to the scene as the caller worried the situation may be escalating.

A deputy arrived around 9:45 p.m. and found a woman sitting in the snow with her pants partially down while a man stood nearby. When the deputy’s flashlight and voice alerted the man, he stepped away. He dropped to his knees with his hands raised but was ordered to stand back up. The deputy noticed the man’s pants zipper was down, court documents say, and he was placed in handcuffs.

The man denied doing any wrongdoing and said he was just trying to help the woman. Investigators spoke with the victim, who was hesitant to talk, but she eventually said the man hit her, leaving multiple injuries.

Deputies arrested the man and booked him into the Fremont County Jail.

He was charged with felony domestic battery and misdemeanor disturbing the peace. EastIdahoNews.com is not naming the man at this time to protect the identity of the victim.

The woman was referred to the Family Crisis Center and she was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital for an examination.