Man arrested after police find him next to burning dumpster

IDAHO FALLS — A man is behind bars after police found him next to a burning dumpster Saturday.

An Idaho Falls Police officer arrived at the dumpster fire around 5:30 p.m. on North Eastern Avenue. The dumpster was in an alley, and officers said Nathaniel Lee Walker, 31, who is homeless, stood there watching the flames coming from the burning dumpster.

“Nathaniel admitted that he willing lit the dumpster owned by the City of Idaho Falls on fire, causing significant damage to it,” an officer writes in the probable cause affidavit. “During questioning, Nathaniel states he was guilty. … He told me he wanted to go to jail.”

Walker is now charged with felony third-degree arson for allegedly starting the dumpster fire.

When police searched Walker, they found a lighter and a book of matches.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said firefighters did respond to the dumpster fire.

Walker was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Although Walker is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.