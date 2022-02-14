Man in jail following hostage situation

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Sunday afternoon following a hostage situation.

Jalil Dupree Johnson, 38, has been booked into Bannock County Jail for injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and trafficking marijuana, according to Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker.

Officers with the Pocatello Police Department responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Emerald Drive around 3 p.m. following 911 calls reporting a disturbance.

Callers told dispatchers that a man, later identified as Johnson, was intoxicated and threatening to kill a woman with a loaded handgun. It was also reported that, during the altercation, Johnson pushed the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head on a bed frame, and he grabbed a baby by the neck, Walker told EastIdahoNews.com.

Shortly after officers arrived, Johnson exited the home through the front door. In an attempt to escape arrest, he ran back into the home and locked the door.

“Officers were fearful for the safety of occupants,” Walker said. The SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called to the home and arrived just after 4 p.m.

During the incident, Johnsons reportedly yelled at officers “shoot me” multiple times. At one point, he went into the backyard allowing the victims to escape through the front door.

Johnson was finally taken into police custody around 4:45 p.m.

During a search of the property, officers found a handgun in a bag in the backyard, Walker said.

Marijuana was also found inside the bag. While a police report does not specify the amount of the drug that was discovered, the amount was “substantial,” Walker said, enough to be deemed not for personal use.

Johnson was transported to Bannock County Jail, where he is currently being held.