One driver cited following head-on collision involving Pocatello PD officer

POCATELLO — A crash in Pocatello involving an on-duty police officer is being investigated by Idaho State Police.

A Toyota van and Pocatello city-owned Jeep SUV were involved in a head-on collision around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from ISP.

The Toyota, driven by a 40-year-old Pocatello woman, was traveling southbound on Henderson Lane when it crashed into the Jeep at the Quinn Road intersection, the release says. The Jeep had been traveling westbound on Quinn Road.

After being treated by paramedics at the scene, the driver of the Toyota was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. The officer was uninjured, according to the release.

ISP is conducting further investigation into the incident, the release says.