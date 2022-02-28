Pet of the Week: Atlas

Today’s Pet of the Week is Atlas.

He is a 7-year-old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. He is the friendliest dog EVER! He loves being around people and snuggling with you.

He is very gentle and loves to give you hugs. He does well with other animals and is looking for his furever home that will give him endless snuggles.

Meet Atlas and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.