Pocatello man facing prison time for allegedly trafficking meth, heroin

POCATELLO — A man found in possession of massive amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin and fentanyl pills is now facing prison time.

Kodee Lowe Dugger, 29, has been charged with felonies for trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, according to charge documents.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, officers from the Pocatello Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the 500 block of Pershing Avenue for driving without headlights, according to an affidavit of probable.

The driver was identified as Dugger, who had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court.

While officers took Dugger into custody they saw a small clear straw in the backseat they recognized as a tooter — used to ingest drugs.

Officers conducted a search on the vehicle, finding a black backpack.

Inside the backpack, officers allegedly found baggies containing what they believed to be marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin.

Field tests conducted on the suspected drugs returned presumptive positives for each.

In total, officers collected 119.14 grams of marijuana, 75.98 grams of meth and 3.02 grams of heroin, as well as 31 fentanyl “dirty 30” pills.

Dugger was transported to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

If he is found guilty on all counts, Dugger could face up to three life sentences for the meth, heroin and fentanyl charges, as well as another five years for the marijuana.

He is scheduled to appear before magistrate judge Scott Axline for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.