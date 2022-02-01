Police asking for help identifying persons of interest in Rexburg theft case

REXBURG — Investigators hope someone can lead them to the identification of persons of interest in a Rexburg theft case.

Rexburg police report the theft happened early Saturday morning at The Cove, an approved housing complex for Brigham Young University-Idaho students. The apartments are located on the 200 block of South 2nd West.

Officers did not say what was stolen but referred to the people in the photo as persons of interest in the theft case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (208) 359-3008.