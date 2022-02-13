Police: Man kills 1, wounds 1 in shooting, then shoots self

POST FALLS (AP) — A man forced his way into a Post Falls residence, shot a woman, fatally shot a man and then shot himself in Coeur d’Alene after police located him in a stopped vehicle, police said.

People called 911 at about 11:15 p.m. Friday reporting a shooting on Columbine Court, Post Falls Police Capt. Mark Brantl said in a statement Saturday.

A man forced his way into a residence, shot the woman and man and then fled in a car, according to the statement.

Responding officers found the woman and provided aid before she was taken to a hospital. She was in stable condition Saturday morning, police said. The man died at the scene.

Police say a possible suspect was identified who lives in Coeur d’Alene and that the person shot himself after police located him in a stopped vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they aren’t releasing names of the people involved but they believe the suspect and victims knew each other. An investigation is ongoing.