Police release name of man killed in officer-involved shooting

UPDATE

Police have released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer Sunday night.

John Charles Moreida, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Shelley Police Chief Rob Mohler.

ORIGINAL STORY

SHELLEY — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night around 10:45 p.m.

According to Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler, an officer and a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy went to the Carnoustie Apartments on the 600 block of West Fir Street. They had information that a man wanted on an outstanding felony drug warrant was inside one of the apartments.

The Shelley police officer was able to make contact with the man. He had a knife and advanced toward the officer, according to Mohler.

“In what the officer believed was an immediate threat to his life, the officer was forced to fire his weapon,” Mohler said in a news release. “Immediate life-saving measures were not successful and the subject was pronounced deceased on scene. The officer was not physically injured.”

Shelley Police requested that a critical incident team, being led by Pocatello Police detectives, investigate the incident. Other representatives on the team include Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County and the Blackfoot Police Department.

Mohler tells EastIdahoNews.com the man who was shot was in his early 30s and his identity is not being released until his family has been notified.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on leave pending an investigation, which Mohler said is standard procedure.