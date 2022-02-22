Rexburg native turns 22 on 2/22/22

REXBURG — A golden birthday is a once-in-a-lifetime event and can be a highly anticipated day, which has been the case for a 22-year-old Rexburg native who has waited for this special event for two decades.

For Taylor Selby, it’s even more unique.

“I was 2 (years old) on 2/22/2002 so now I am going to be 22 on 2/22/2022 on a Tuesday. So lot’s of two’s!” Selby told EastIdahoNews.com. “I have the month and the year and the day and everything else lines up too and that’s not common. We have just been waiting for it!”

Selby was born on 2/22/2000, 22 years ago. When Selby turned two years old, her picture was published in the Rexburg Standard Journal.

Taylor Selby when she turned 2 on 2/22/2002. | Courtesy Becky Greene

Taylor Selby as a newborn. | Courtesy Becky Greene

“On her second birthday, we had a party at my parent’s house,” said Becky Greene, Selby’s mother. “We have been waiting for this birthday for 20 years. It’s a super golden birthday I guess!”

Selby, who now lives in Cedar City, Utah with her husband, said she will be celebrating her birthday in Rexburg with her family and friends and enjoying her favorite treat: ice cream.

Selby told EastIdahoNews.com she grew up loving to ride dirt bikes, four-wheelers and jet skiing. She went to Brigham Young University-Idaho and got her associate’s degree before transferring to Utah State University to study speech-language pathology. Her goal is to help kids as a speech pathologist, especially in the Hispanic community since she knows how to speak Spanish.

As for her special day, she knows a few other people who will be turning 22 the same day she is and hopes it will be memorable.

“I went to school with one of them and it’s just kind of fun,” Selby said. “It’s my 22nd and so I guess I will party like Taylor Swift’s song!”