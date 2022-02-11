UPDATE: Road reopened after crash downs power lines in Idaho Falls

UPDATE

Lincoln Road has reopened to traffic after a crash and downed power lines temporarily blocked traffic.

Police still ask people to avoid the area as power crews work to repair the power pole and downed lines.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A section of Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls is closed after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

The crash happened Friday morning around 8:40 a.m. on Lincoln Road. Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says the single vehicle crashed into the power pole, knocking power lines down.

Lincoln Road is currently blocked at Woodruff Avenue and Hitt Road and will be for several hours while crews clean up the crash, Clements said.

Rocky Mountain Power is on scene and reports at least 260 customers are without power.

No one was injured in the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.