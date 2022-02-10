Semi crash and fuel spill blocks traffic on US-20

UPDATE

The westbound lanes have reopened along a section of U.S. Highway 20 after an over two-hour closure from a semi-truck crash and subsequent fuel spill.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS —- A crash involving two semi-trucks and a subsequent fuel spill resulted in a major traffic slowdown along a section of U.S. Highway 20 Thursday.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near the interchange with Interstate 15. One semi truck appears to have crashed into the trailer of another, spilling fuel from its tanks onto the road.

Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire all responded to the scene.

As crews mitigated the fuel spill, traffic in the westbound lanes was being rerouted off the Lindsey Boulevard exit into Idaho Falls.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash, but there are no reported injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.