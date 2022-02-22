Target announces grand opening date for new Jackson store

JACKSON, Wyoming — Target will open its first-ever store in Jackson on Sunday, April 3.

The retailer is setting up shop in a 70,000 square foot building at 510 South US Highway 89. Kmart occupied the space until it closed in 2019.

“The store will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community,” a news release issued Tuesday says. “As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests.”

This will be the third Target store in the state of Wyoming with other locations in Cheyenne and Casper. The company announced last spring it will invest about $4 billion annually over the next few years to speed along new stores, remodel existing ones and increase its ability to quickly fulfill online orders.