Wrong-way driver crashes into semi, 3 taken to hospital

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred Feb. 27, at approximately 4 a.m., on I-84 near milepost 155, west of Jerome.

A female, 29, from Hagerman, was driving the wrong way in a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, westbound in the eastbound lane. The car collided with a 2021 Freightliner semi driven by a male, 28, from Abbotsford, British Columbia.

The drivers and a passenger in the freightliner were transported via ground ambulance to local hospitals. The female driver was not wearing her seatbelt. The two males in the semi were wearing their seatbelts.

The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound were intermittently blocked for approximately seven hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation.