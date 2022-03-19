19-year-old pedestrian killed in Utah collision with dirt bike driven by 14-year-old

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 19-year-old man was killed Friday after being hit by a teenager on a dirt bike in Eagle Mountain, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Porters Crossing Parkway and Evans Ranch Drive, Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.

A 14-year-old boy and two friends were riding their bikes to a nearby restaurant, and on their way home the friends say the boy “took off kind of like he shot out of a gun,” Cannon said.

Witnesses and the friends told police the boy was traveling at high speeds, “maybe as fast as 60 or 65 mph” in a 25 mph zone and didn’t stop at the stop sign, according to Cannon.

The boy then hit the man walking in the crosswalk, which threw the 19-year-old “50 or 60 feet” and the boy sliding on the ground about 200 feet, Cannon said.

The two people were flown by helicopter to the hospital, but the pedestrian died before reaching the hospital, according to Cannon.

The 14-year-old was in serious condition but is expected to recover.

“A motorcycle like that is not supposed to be on the highway. A 14-year-old’s not supposed to be driving on any highway, any kind of vehicle, street legal or not,” Cannon said. “If they had been obeying the law by not riding where they weren’t supposed to, this 19-year-old would still be alive.”

Cannon encouraged parents to “take solid control of what their children do with this kind of equipment.”