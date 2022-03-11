A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who raised money for a burned down fire station

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a few emails about a woman named Jennifer who lives in Firth. It said:

This woman has done a raffle for the Firth Fire Department after the department’s building burned down. She has raised a large amount with this raffle and has donated the GREAT Prizes being raffled off! Jennifer has done so much for the small town of Firth! She raised $2,500 and is also a volunteer coach for the cheerleading team. She deserves to be recognized!

We decided to surprise Jennifer and thank her for all she’s done for the community. Watch the video above to see the surprise!