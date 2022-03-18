A special girl who’s written hundreds of notes to others gets a Feel Good Friday surprise in front of the entire school

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email from Emmie and Abbie, twin teenage girls living in Rexburg. It said:

Sage is a 15-year-old girl that has been diagnosed with autism. She went to school with us last year and we met in a PE class. We immediately became friends. We ate lunch together every day. This school year was kind of hard when she found out that she was going to the high school and we wouldn’t be able to eat lunch together. Despite this, she has never failed to leave a gift for the holidays or invite me and my sister to her house for a dance party. She is such an amazing girl and means the world. Whenever you see her you can’t help but smile. Over the summer and during the school year she would bring a gallon size bag full of notes, songs and bracelets to tell how much she loved you. She deserves so much more than we could ever give her. We hope you can help us out with a special surprise.

We decided to thank Sage for her acts of kindness and interrupted a Madison High School assembly to surprise her. Watch the video above to see the special moment!