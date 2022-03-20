Abortion rights rally at the Capitol after anti-abortion bill passes both the House and Senate

BOISE — Idaho Senate Bill 1309 would make it much more difficult to get an abortion in Idaho, this bill has passed both the House and the Senate.

On Saturday, protestors gathered at the Idaho State Capitol to call on Gov. Brad Little to veto this bill at the Abortion Rights Coalition Rally.

“This speech is trying to encourage you to speak out for the women that need it and to understand you don’t have to be completely for abortion to believe that it is up to the woman,” said Amanda Layzell a high school student from Kuna. “I personally would not get an abortion, but it is the woman’s choice.”

RELATED | Lawmakers send Texas-styled abortion bill to Idaho governor

SB 1309 would make it illegal for abortions to be performed by a clinic after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

The bill states that there is a compelling interest to protect life citing that once a fetal heartbeat gets detected there is a 95 percent chance of survival and if this bill gets signed into law it would make it a felony for any clinic to perform an abortion.

Idaho had four abortion clinics and three of those are operated by Planned Parenthood, the fetal heartbeat is normally discovered six weeks into a pregnancy, but medical professionals have stated that women might not know they are pregnant at six weeks.

“The signing of SB 1309 would make Idaho complicit in this abusive behavior and the ripple effect will be devastating,” said Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln of Add the Words Idaho.

RELATED | Idaho Senate passes bill to allow family members to sue abortion providers

This bill is similar to the one passed in Texas that reduced abortions in the Lone Star state by 60 percent in the first month after the new law was passed.

“Idaho is supposed to be a state that supports local control as somebody who is 26 weeks pregnant there is nothing more local than my body,” said Gaona-Lincoln.

SB 1309 would also allow families to sue abortion clinics and the controversy is building in our region.

On Thursday, Washington’s Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill that prevents the Texas-style lawsuits and he also invited Idahoans to his state to get an abortion.

For more information here is an article written by Nicole Blanchard of the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.