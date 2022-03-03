‘America Ninja Warrior’ commentator, NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Akbar Gbajabiamila is a commentator on the ‘American Ninja Warrior’, one of the co-hosts of ‘The Talk’ on CBS, a sports analyst for the NFL Network and a former NFL player. When he’s not on TV, he stays busy playing with and raising his four children.

Akbar agreed to sit down with me this week for 7 Questions. Here’s what I asked him:

You have a pretty cool name. Have you ever met someone who is able to pronounce it the first time they meet you?

What is your favorite part about hosting ‘America Ninja Warrior’?

I watched some of your videos on your family’s YouTube channel. What’s the best prank you’ve played on your kids?

What’s the biggest lesson you learned playing football?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

What is the best thing about being a dad?

Can you tell me something about yourself that might surprise me?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Remember the penguin that bit you on ‘American Ninja Warrior’? We know the owners of the Metro Richmond Zoo, where that penguin came from. Have you had any other interesting encounters with competitors or their animals?

What is your favorite junk food?

What advice do you have for me?

Watch my entire interview with Abkar in the video player above

