Boise Airport adds new low-cost airline, nonstop route to sunny tourism destination

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Starting in May, air travelers will now be able to fly from Boise nonstop to Southern California’s Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The airport and new low-cost Avelo Airlines announced the new partnership Wednesday, unveiling the latest commercial air route to and from the Treasure Valley. Avelo, based out of the Burbank Airport, launched service in April 2021.

“The Boise Airport is thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines later this spring,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a news release. “The addition of service to Hollywood Burbank Airport provides more nonstop travel options for our region — and easy access to downtown L.A., Hollywood, Pasadena and other attractions throughout Southern California just in time for summer vacations.”

The new route takes advantage of the airport’s financial incentive program, in which airlines can benefit from up to $125,000 in credits toward fees they typically pay to the airport.

The program requires an airline provide at least twice-weekly service for a full year. Avelo’s new route will initially operate on Mondays and Fridays, but begin with a launch on Tuesday, May 24. Fares start at $59 each way, with bookings available at aveloair.com.

“Whether you are coming to soak in some Southern California sun or enjoy the region’s world-famous attractions and entertainment, or visiting friends and family, Avelo will save you time and money so you can enjoy even more of what L.A. has to offer,” Andrew Levy, Avelo’s chairman and CEO, said in the news release.

Avelo’s arrival to Boise also makes for the airport’s eighth commercial air carrier. The others are: Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

BOISE AIRPORT EXPANDS DESTINATIONS

The new route brings the Boise Airport back up to 28 nonstop destinations. The airport boasted the same total until Southwest opted late last year to pull two summer seasonal flights, to Chicago-Midway and Dallas Love Field airports, from the Boise market.

The decision leaves Southwest with seven routes in and out of Boise, after the Dallas-based air carrier also appears not to have brought back its summer seasonal route between Boise and Orange County, California, where Allegiant also flies to and from Boise. Southwest continues to offer service between Boise and Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix and four California cities: Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose.

The airport rebounded last year from the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 3.6 million passengers, up from fewer than 2 million inbound and outbound travelers in 2020. The 2020 figure was the lowest passenger total in at least 15 years, with 2019 remaining the all-time high at more than 4.1 million travelers, according to airport data.

The new year is already off to a strong start, with nearly 285,000 passengers traveling through the Boise Airport during the month of January. The total is ahead of the airport’s five-year average for the first month of the year, which has historically been one of the airport’s slowest months for travel each year.

To make way for the growing demand and increasing number of flights and routes, the airport is in the process of building two new parking garages. The $56 million project to construct new public and employee parking garages — adding more than 1,800 total spaces — began last month, with a completion timeline of between 18 and 24 months.

In addition to the new route to Hollywood Burbank in May, the Boise Airport will introduce the launch of Alaska Airlines’ nonstop daily flight to and from Idaho Falls starting June 16. The Seattle-based air carrier will on the same day begin new flights between Boise and Las Vegas, where Southwest and Allegiant also offer local service.