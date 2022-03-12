East Idaho Eats: The Popcorn Shop offers so much more

POCATELLO — The Popcorn Shop is Pocatello’s home for specialty, gourmet popcorn. But the family-owned shop offers so much more.

Owner Christy Kelshaw is proud to declare The Popcorn Shop as one of the very few classic candy stores in town. The shop also offers baked treats, like cookies and fudge, as well as local classics, like what Kelshaw referred to as the “famous School District 25 peanut butter candy” and “divinity” fudge.

Popcorn. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The lesser-known “and More” in the company’s name also includes the philanthropic work that has been a part of the business’s roots since it opened in 2003.

According to Kelshaw, the daughter of the company’s founders and original owners Sharon and Harley Bennett have given over $100,000 to charities worldwide.

“We love to eat,” Kelshaw said, adding that her parents provide the same answer whenever they are asked why they launched the popcorn shop. “We love good food and we love people. This was a way to combine the two things and be able to make something unique and special.”

The “how” behind the genesis of Pocatello’s popcorn shop is just as interesting as the “why.”

Harley explained that just prior to opening the shop, he had been pastoring a church in Montana, but knew that his time doing that was winding down. They learned the ins and outs of the popcorn business from a popcorn shop there, sold their home and struck out, looking for a landing spot for both their family and their new venture.

They found an ideal building in Pocatello and planned to make a cash offer, but they were $20,000 short of the asking price. Knowing time was short, with other interested buyers lurking, the spiritual family asked for help.

“We prayed and asked God if he wanted us to have a Popcorn Shop in Pocatello. ‘Supply us with a person that had $20,000,'” Sharon recalled.

The very next day, an angel investor showed up with an interest in the Bennett’s business plan. But he was limited in what he could offer. According to Sharon, the investor had just $20,000 to invest.

“We really couldn’t afford to make a huge mistake financially,” said Harley, who continued ministering at local churches and jails after moving to Idaho. “But it all worked out really good.”

Harley, left, and Sharon Bennett. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

A former teacher with a soft spot for children lacking necessities, Sharon sent The Popcorn Shop and More down the path of philanthropy.

“They really wanted to see the effects of the business ripple out into the world,” Kelshaw said.

With Kelshaw now heading up the operation, the shop’s inventory of treats has expanded exponentially, recently adding shirts and hats for the popcorn lover.

They also hired a graduate of the College of Southern Idaho’s Culinary Arts program to bring new items to the shelves. And, as Kelshaw explained, all other employees brought on board are encouraged to explore their own talents — be it cookie decorating or creating popcorn flavors.

Harley called seeing the shop’s staff become more of a family than co-workers “very, very satisfying,” and it’s thanks to his daughter’s take on collaboration.

“We love to hire people that can come in and work within their passion,” Kelshaw said. “Giving them the freedom to do that, gosh, it turns into amazing things.”

Highlighting these collaborative-effort treats, Kelshaw had EastIdahoNews.com sample a selection of cookies, candies and fudge.

The chocolate-peanut butter treats were an exciting tweak on a famously traditional candy. Creamy peanut butter mixed with Rice Krispies and covered with chocolate is something you won’t know you wanted until you tried. And the apple pie caramel is soft, chewy and delicious — even for someone that doesn’t like caramel.

Sweets, including chocolate-covered peanut clusters. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

See what other treats are available next to the huckleberry-cheddar and mint-chocolate popcorn on The Popcorn Shop and More’s website. Or just stop in at 421 East Oak Street in Pocatello — they are open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also see what Kelshaw and her team have coming up by visiting their Facebook page.