Forest rangers: ‘Know the rules’ as seasonal backcountry closures take effect

The following is a news release from Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

DRIGGS – As you prepare to change out snow boots for tennis shoes and skis to mountain bikes, the Teton Basin Ranger District is reminding you to educate yourself to ensure the backcountry stays open, accessible, inclusive, and protected.

“Rules are in place to keep people and natural resources safe, and make sure everyone has an enjoyable experience on their public lands, including wildlife,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger. “Please do not recreate or horn hunt on south-facing slopes until after April 15. Human intrusion stresses wintering wildlife and can have negative effects on their winter survival.”

Over the next month as snow cover recedes, areas on the district will begin to look appealing to visitors who want to get out and explore. Seasonal closures to protect wildlife remain in effect through April 15. QR codes that link to closure maps are available at many trailheads and the district office in Driggs. They can also be found online.

Here are some other helpful hints to remember when visiting the forest:

Leave No Trace – Take only photos and leave only tracks. Make sure you clean up after yourself and your pets. Also, use caution and avoid resource damage on saturated trails and roads which can cause permanent ruts, bog holes and erosion.

Know the Rules – Wildlife closures exist to make sure they can survive harsh winters. This is the toughest time of year for big game animals because they struggle to find food and their stored reserves have been depleted. Download your free map to know where you can go. Please follow the rules, even if you don’t agree.

Have a Plan – We have seen a substantial increase of users on our national forest the past couple of years and we expect this trend to continue. Parking lots might fill up quickly so have multiple plans in case parking isn’t available. Be respectful of private property and the highway.

Be Prepared – Carry what you need and prepare for worst-case scenarios. Make sure someone knows where you are going and update them if your plans change.

Our Four-Legged Friends – Not everyone loves your pet and there continues to be a high number of individuals who don’t keep their pets on leashes at the trailheads. Dogs are required to be on leashes at all trailheads and they aren’t allowed at the new Southern Valley Trail system from December 1 to April 1.

For more information, contact the Teton Basin Ranger District at (208) 354-2312.