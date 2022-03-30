Idaho Falls man allegedly sexually assaulted minor for several years

IDAHO FALLS — A 72-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor at least 100 times.

Tommy Lyle Morgan is facing five counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.

According to court documents, a detective with the Idaho Falls Police Department talked to a mother and her daughter after the daughter stated Morgan had been sexually assaulting her for the past several years in Idaho Falls. According to documents, the victim is 10 years old.

In the report, the victim said that on multiple occasions, Morgan placed his hands down her pants and touched her inappropriately. On at least one occasion, this caused her pain.

The victim told the detective that Morgan has been assaulting her since she was six years old.

The detective met with Morgan and Morgan confirmed the statements the victim gave were true, according to court documents. He also admitted to different occasions of sexual contact with the victim.

“I asked Tommy an approximate number of times he had some type of sexual contact with (the victim) over the past years. I asked if 100 times would be an appropriate number and Tommy stated, ‘Yea, it seems feasible,'” the detective wrote in an affidavit of probable case.

The incidents are reported to have happened between 2016 to 2021.

Morgan’s bond was set by a judge at $150,000. He was served a no-contact order and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 12 at 1:30 p.m. in Bonneville County Court.