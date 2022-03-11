Idaho Falls man sent to prison for possessing over 1,600 images of child pornography

POCATELLO — A man found in possession of over 1,600 child pornographic images has been sentenced to spend more than 10 years in federal prison.

Robert Neil Curran, 27, was sentenced to 121 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Justice.

RELATED | I.F. Man Arrested for Possession of Child Porn

Law enforcement received a lead reporting that a Twitter account linked to Curran was sharing images of child pornography in 2019, the release says.

When contacted by police, Curran admitted to viewing and receiving child pornography on the social media platform.

Following a collaborative effort by Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls, the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Idaho Falls Police Department, charges were filed against Curran.

At the conclusion of his prison sentence, Curran will serve 15 years of supervised probation, according to Nye’s sentencing.