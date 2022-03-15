Idaho Falls Zoo opening next month and here’s what’s new

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Zoo is excited to announce it will reopen for the 2022 season on Wednesday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m. We’re so excited for you to be back with us! The Zoo will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. including holidays.

A few things to look forward to this season:

Eloise, the Amur tiger who arrived late last year, is ready to meet her adoring public! She’s in her outdoor exhibit and loving her new home

Red panda cubs Paprika and Saffron have grown so much and get more playful all the time

We have TWO new members of the zoo family:

Jagger, the male sloth bar cub. He was born to mom, Priya and dad, Mick the week before Thanksgiving. He’s adorable! Be sure to swing by his habitat to see if you can get a peek at him riding on mom’s back (a trait unique to sloth bears). He’s the sixth cub born to our happy sloth bear couple. Ron (as in Weasley), a red-flanked duiker fawn (which is a species of tiny antelope from Africa) was born just after Christmas. This is the second fawn born to proud parents Ruby and Rufus.

The Idaho Falls Zoo is a great place for hosting birthday parties and events. Education programs and special events will all be in full swing. Learn more about all the zoo has to offer here. Questions? You can reach the zoo’s information line and staff directory at (208) 612-8552.

