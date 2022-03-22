Idaho gas prices dip slightly to start spring break week

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – A slight dip in gasoline demand and crude oil prices led to a modest decrease at the pumps this week, but one that drivers aren’t likely to notice. According to AAA, the price of crude oil briefly dropped below $95 per barrel last week but is now trading near $110 per barrel. If the pattern of higher crude prices continues, pump prices will likely follow.

Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.35 per gallon, which is a penny less than a week ago and 83 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.25, which is eight cents less than a week ago and 72 cents more than a month ago.

“Fuel demand fell this week as higher gas prices likely motivated some of the folks who were on the fence about taking a road trip to change course,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But according to our booking data, flights, tours, car rentals and hotels are trending above pre-pandemic levels for March, April, and May in places like Florida, Mexico, and Hawaii. Those who made arrangements before prices spiked will likely follow through on them.”

According to recent AAA research, 59 percent of Americans say they will adjust their driving habits when the price of fill-ups hits $4 per gallon, and 75 percent will make changes at the $5 mark. But of the 52 percent of Americans who are planning a summer vacation, nearly half say that they will not modify their trip, regardless of the price of gasoline.

This spring, top warm-weather destinations include:

Orlando, FL Cancun, Mexico Honolulu, HI Las Vegas, NV Kahului, Maui, HI Phoenix, AZ Tampa, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL Miami, FL Montego Bay, Jamaica

While some will trade winter coats for swimsuits and sandals, others will head to nearby state and National Parks or popular theme parks to get a break from their regular routine.

AAA urges vacationers to purchase travel insurance that protects their investment by selecting a plan that specifically covers interruptions due to COVID-19. Pack masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and disposable gloves in case they are needed along your journey.

“Crude prices soared after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, then teeter-tottered under market speculation surrounding increased production by other countries and new lockdowns in China amid rising infection rates,” Conde said. “The volatility is going to come fast and from a variety of directions for the foreseeable future, including the aftermath of Europe’s decision as to whether or not it will join the United States in boycotting Russian energy supplies.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of March 21, 2022:

Boise – $4.44

Coeur d’Alene – $4.10

Franklin – $4.30

Idaho Falls – $4.25

Lewiston – $4.11

Pocatello – $4.33

Twin Falls – $4.44