Jeff Foxworthy answers 7 Questions with Emmy and tries to see if he’s smarter than a 5th grader

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most popular comedians in the country. He is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and best-selling author of 26 books. Widely known for his redneck jokes, Jeff also hosted ‘Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader’ and ‘The American Bible Challenge.’

A new special starring Jeff called ‘The Good Old Days’ was just released on Netflix and he agreed to sit down and answer my questions!

Here’s what I asked him:

How did you get your start as a comedian?

Is it hard to make people laugh?

What’s been your most embarrassing moment on stage?

Tell me about your new special.

What was it like hosting ‘Are You Smarter than a 5th grader?’

I want to see if you’re smarter than a 5th grader. So I’m going to ask you if you know the answer to this question: What is the biggest planet in the solar system?

What do you like to do when you’re not telling jokes or working?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Have you been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

Can you tell me a joke?

What advice do you have for me?

Watch my entire interview with Jeff in the video player above. You can follow him on his website, Facebook page and Instagram.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.