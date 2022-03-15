Life Lessons: Peter and Noreen Parker share secret to a successful 56 year marriage

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Peter and Noreen Parker have been married 56 years and say they’ve learned a lot over the years. Peter says he always looks forward to every day “because it’s going to be good.”

Watch the video above to see our entire conversation with Peter and Noreen.