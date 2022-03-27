Local resort unveiling new quad lift this summer

The following is a news release from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is pleased to announce that it will replace its Thunder quad chairlift with a faster and more powerful detachable quad chairlift ahead of the 2022-23 winter season.

JHMR will bid farewell to the original Thunder lift that was installed in 1994 and replace it with a new high-speed quad made by Colorado-based lift manufacturer Leitner-Poma. The speed of the new lift is 1,000 feet per minute, twice the velocity of the original Thunder, and will cut riders’ time down from just over 7 minutes to 3.6 minutes. The new lift will have a contour load, similar to the Teton lift, as well as a contour unload. It will use the name Thunder and continue to access 1,454 vertical feet of terrain at JHMR.

“The Thunder lift has been the most popular lift on the upper mountain, and it delivers access to some of the legendary terrain JHMR is known for. The new Thunder lift will dramatically cut down on skiers’ and snowboarders’ time spent waiting in line and on the lift,” said JHMR President, Mary Kate Buckley. “This substantial investment is being made to improve lift waiting times and give our guests more time on snow.”

Removal of the existing Thunder lift is expected to begin in May. Construction and installation of the Resort’s new Thunder lift is expected to begin shortly after May, pending final Forrest Service approval, and JHMR expects to finish installing and load testing the new Thunder lift in October.