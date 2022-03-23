Looking back: Man murdered, driver of the month honored and men ride horses across country

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of March 21 to March 27 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

IDAHO FALLS — A “prominent citizen” of Fremont County was murdered in Idaho Falls, The Teton Peak reported on March 26, 1903.

“The tragic death of Joseph S. Brown, a highly respected citizen and rancher, of Egin Bench, early Sunday morning, had the effect of a body blow upon the people of this place, who had known him for years as one of the most industrious, straightforward and fearless men who has ever lived in our midst,” the local paper said.

Brown left home with his half-brother, David Black, to attend the funeral of his sister in Ogden. On his way to catch the south-bound train around midnight in Idaho Falls, he “started down the track accompanied by ‘Peg-leg’ Ellis, an ex-marshall of Idaho Falls.”

“When about 100 yards from the depot, they were overtaken by two men,” the paper said.

One man pointed his gun at Brown and told him to hold his hands up, but Brown refused. The second man threw his arms around Brown “and a scuffle ensued in which the shot was fired.” Ellis claimed he started running and yelled for the police when the men told him to “hold up” but “his story is not generally believed.”

Brown was discovered lying paralyzed across the track. The bullet “penetrated his groin in a vital part.” He was carried to the Brooks House where he lived for two hours before dying.

“The motive was undoubtedly to secure Brown’s money,“ The Teton Peak wrote. “It was evidently the work of novices as they were so badly scared that they immediately made their escape leaving Brown’s money undisturbed, which proved to be but $50.”

Ellis was arrested the day after the shooting as “one of the parties to the crime.” The paper said the feeling was so “intense against him that it was feared there might be a lynching.”

It was believed two gamblers who had been hanging around the town were the “guilty partners” and “more arrests will undoubtedly follow.”

Brown was 48 years old and lived in Idaho for 15 years. He left behind his wife and 10 children.

1926-1950

RIGBY — Two local sisters became the first Idaho women to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Reserve to relieve Marines for combat duty, The Rigby Star announced on March 25, 1943.

Grace Hutchings, 23, a Jefferson County school teacher, and her 21-year-old sister, Josephine Hutchings of Pocatello, were awaiting a call to go to New York City for their six-week indoctrination course.

“During the course, they will have physical condition and drill, and will learn the traditions and history of the 167-year-old Marine Corps,” the article stated. “They also receive instruction in military etiquette and terminology.”

At the end of the course, they would be assigned to duty stations at Marine Corps bases or they could attend schools operated by the Navy or Marine Corps for further technical training.

1951-1975

SODA SPRINGS — A driver would be honored each month in Caribou County and receive an award and public recognition in the local paper, according to the Caribou County Sun.

The paper said on March 21, 1957, the Caribou County Law Enforcement group approved a proposal by state patrolman Mark Wilson to select a “Driver of the Month.”

“The winner will be selected for some outstanding courtesy or incident of unusual safe driving during the month,” the Caribou County Sun explained. “County officers will record any such act they observe and present them at the monthly meeting of the group when the winner will be selected.”

Officers and judges believed the program would help reduce the number of accidents.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — Two Americans were journeying across the country on horseback and made a stop in Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal said on March 22, 1976.

Tom Davis and Bill Eckers began their ride in El Paso, Texas, on Feb. 1, 1976. Their final destination was Fairbanks, Alaska, where they planned to arrive Aug. 1, 1976.

“Carrying camera equipment and tape recorders, they hope to gather enough information about America to compile into a book or possibly a movie,” the paper noted.

Depending on travel conditions, the men averaged 25 to 35 miles a day. While in Pocatello, they stayed with Mr. and Mrs. Garth Christensen.