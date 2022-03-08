Man flown to hospital following crash near Utah-Idaho border

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, March 8, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash southbound I15 at milepost 2, 2 miles north of the Idaho-Utah border.

A 38-year-old male, of Evanston, Wyoming, was southbound on I15 at milepost 2 in a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder. The vehicle exited the roadway off the left shoulder, rolled, and came to rest in the median.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance and then to another local hospital by air ambulance. The left northbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.