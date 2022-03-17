Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic on I-15

Traffic is backed up on northbound Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Shelley after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. and appears to have been caused by sudden severe weather. A lot of slush is on the road.

Five to ten vehicles appear to be involved. They are in the median and off the side of the interstate.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt. Idaho State Police and Bingham County Sheriff are on scene.

