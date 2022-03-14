Pet of the Week: Boone

Boone is a HUGE puppy! He is a sweet boy who is looking for a home that will be patient with him while he learns how to be a big boy.

He does well with EVERYONE but we do prefer him to go to a home with older children and no small animals. Since he is such a big boy, he tends to knock over and overwhelm smaller animals and children.

Boone has a heart of gold and needs someone to give him a chance.

Meet Boone and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.