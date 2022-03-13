Pocatello city councilman running for Idaho House

POCATELLO (KPVI) – A Pocatello City Councilman is seeking a seat in the state legislature.

Council President Rick Cheatum announced earlier this week he is running as a republican for seat ‘A’ in house district 28. The main focus of his campaign is restricted budgets and he feels his city council experience makes him the best person to represent Pocatello voters.

“I’ve been very disappointed by some of those decisions that have come out that have restricted budgets, that have caused problems in cities,” Cheatum tells KPVI. “I’m not accusing any legislators of ignoring the needs of the constituency. I just don’t think they’re fully informed as to how cities work. I am hoping that by being a member of the legislature with my council experience, I’ll be able to expand their knowledge and perhaps create a better Idaho going forward.”

Cheatum has lived and worked in Idaho for 47 years. He was re-elected to the city council in November for a second term.

Seat 28-A is currently held by Randy Armstrong of Inkom.

The 2022 Idaho Primary Election is May 17. The general election is on November 8.