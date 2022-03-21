Police arrest man connected to weekend robbery

IDAHO FALLS — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man they say is responsible for a robbery that happened over the weekend.

Hernan Cortes was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and charged with felony robbery.

On Saturday, Idaho Falls police sought information about a masked suspect connected to a robbery.

On Saturday around 3 a.m., Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that happened in the area of 500 block of River Parkway.

“The suspect asked the victim, ‘What do you have on you?’ and stated that he had a gun,” police said in a news release. “The victim reported that while they did not see a gun, the suspect had their hands inside their jacket pockets and did appear to have a firearm. The victim reported that the suspect made statements, including threats to harm the victim and that the suspect was gang-affiliated.”

Surveillance photo. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

According to police, the victim feared for their safety and gave the suspect a small amount of cash they had on them. The suspect again threatened the victim and told them not to call police before leaving.

Police were unable to immediately locate the suspect and found video footage of him. Police sent out pictures on social media and asked the public for help to identify the suspect.

Cortes was identified later and arrested by police the following day. Cortes was located in the area of 800 Park Avenue, where he was attempting to check into a homeless shelter.

He is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Monday afternoon in Bonneville County Magistrate Court.