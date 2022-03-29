Remembering Mary Wilding and the lessons she shared

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We first met Mary Wilding two years ago. She was 95-years-old and made time to exercise every day. She said taking care of your body is the secret to having a long life.

Mary spoke with us a few other times over the years during Life Lessons and always had a smile on her face.

Mary passed away Friday at the age of 97 with her family by her side. In her memory, we decided to share the first interview we did with her for Life Lessons. Watch it in the video player above.