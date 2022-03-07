UPDATE: Inmate who ran from work crew in Rexburg now in custody

UPDATE:

Smith is now in custody, police tell EastIdahoNews.com. We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY (published March 7 at 9:30 a.m.):

REXBURG — A search is underway for an inmate who escaped while working with the Department of Correction St. Anthony Work Camp Monday morning.

Matthew Smith, 39, walked away from his work crew at High Country Potato around 8 a.m., according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen.

“We received calls that a suspicious male was running through yards and jumping fences,” Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He was last seen running north in the area of Aries Drive and Gemini Drive toward Main Street.”

Smith is 5’7″, weighs around 140 lbs., has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a brown Carhart coat, blue jeans, white shoes and a black mask.

If you see Smith, do not approach him and call 911.