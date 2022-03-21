Tickets now on sale for Women Warriors event featuring Grammy-nominated musician

The following is a news release from The Alturas Institute.

Fans of music and film will have a rare chance to sit down with a 2022 Grammy-nominated conductor and producer in Idaho Falls less than a week after “music’s biggest night” happens this April.

Internationally renowned conductor Amy Andersson, described by music critics as America’s most watched conductor, will join The Alturas Institute for a reception and special screening of her award-winning film, “Women Warriors: The Voices of Change,” Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m. at the historic Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.

“Women Warriors” has garnered more than two dozen international awards. Written and directed by Andersson, and featuring an original soundtrack by all-female composers, Women Warriors is a live-to-picture symphonic concert and film honoring the strength and heroism of global activists fighting for women’s rights and gender equality.

“This screening and celebration of Amy’s beautiful and powerful film, which moves audiences to tears, held in conjunction with Women’s History Month, affords advocates for women’s rights and gender equality, and fans of film and music alike, to gather on a night when we may well have the privilege of introducing her as a Grammy winner,” said David Adler, President of The Alturas Institute.

The Grammy Awards will be announced on April 3, just six days before Women Warriors is presented in Idaho Falls. Andersson will introduce the film and then participate in a post-screening, on-stage Q & A, moderated by Adler.

Andersson has toured over twenty-two countries conducting operatic, symphonic, Broadway musical, and video game repertoire. Appearances on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Morning News, CBS Evening News and press coverage in the Wall Street Journal led music critic Norman Lebrecht to call her “America’s most watched symphony orchestra conductor.”

Andersson is the founder and conductor of Orchestra Moderne NYC, which premiered Women Warriors to rave reviews and a sold-out house at Lincoln Center in 2019. Winner of over 24 international film and music awards in 2021, including four Telly Awards, six W3 Awards, a Hollywood Music in Media Award for “Best Contemporary Classical,” and a 2022 GRAMMY® nomination for the soundtrack in “Best Classical Compendium,” this film has screened in more than ten countries and will be subtitled into three foreign languages in 2022.

Ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. on March 21 at www.Idahofallsarts.org. General admission tickets are $25. Benefactor tickets with preferred seating and admission to two receptions – pre-screening and post-screening – with Andersson in the Carr Gallery, are $75. Tickets for students and teachers are $10.

For further information and questions, contact David Adler at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.

Sponsors for the event include the Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, the law firm of Smith Woolf Anderson and Wilkinson, Steve and Cindy Carr, East Idaho News, KISU and Vulpine Marketing.