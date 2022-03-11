Utah girl missing since Tuesday found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

ROOSEVELT, Utah — A 13-year-old Utah girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming.

Cheyenne police officers located Rylie Secrest around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Roosevelt Utah Police Department. She was in the back of a white bobtail semi being driven by 25-year-old Chris Evans of Florida.

“Rylie was located by Cheyenne police within one hour of identifying Evans as a suspect. Rylie appears to be in good health,” the news release says.

Rylie ran away from home on Tuesday. Investigators say she had been communicating with Evans for about a month on Oculus, a virtual reality device that connects to Facebook. Police used cell phone data and communication apps to track Evans down in Cheyenne.

“This is one of the first instances of a case involving Oculus in the nation,” the news release says.

Roosevelt police worked with the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children task force, the FBI, the State Bureau of Investigations, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office during their investigation.

Evans could face charges of kidnapping and harboring a runaway.