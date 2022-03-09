Want to help report the news? Come work with us!

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is growing and we’re looking for some bright, curious, fun people to join our newsroom team.

We’re looking for a full-time reporter in Idaho Falls and freelance reporters located anywhere in eastern Idaho.

If you visit our website regularly, you know our story. But if you’re new here, let me share a little about us.

EastIdahoNews.com is the #1 news website in all of Idaho, according to Amazon Alexa rankings. Since we launched in 2015, we’ve had over 450 million pageviews by more than 50 million users around the world.

We are locally owned, based in Idaho Falls and have former TV, newspaper and radio journalists working to bring the best news coverage to our audience every day. We have over 135,000 followers on Facebook and more than 244,000 YouTube subscribers.

We don’t want to brag, but we’ve won dozens of awards – including a national Edward R. Murrow award. Our reporters’ work is often featured on other websites and television programs.

FULL-TIME REPORTER

We need an innovative multimedia journalist with strong news judgment who has excellent writing, video and communication skills.

You will get to report from one of the most beautiful places in the country. We’re just a short drive from Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Tetons, Jackson Hole, ski resorts, rivers, streams and over 10,000 acres of sand dunes.

We move fast at East Idaho News so you’ll need to be able to juggle multiple assignments while working independently. You’ll mainly focus on crime and court reporting but will cover other things too.

It helps if you know WordPress, Adobe Suite programs and video editing software but if you don’t, they’re easy to learn. And you’ve got to be active on social media. Hello, it’s 2022.

Our ideal candidate will have a few years of newsroom experience, but don’t let that hold you back if you think you have what it takes.

You’ll generally work daytime hours Monday through Friday. Occasionally you will be asked to cover something at night or on the weekends, but that’s rare.

You’ll also get every major holiday off, have a free family gym membership, excellent health insurance, generous PTO, 401(k) match, a cell phone stipend and every Christmas, we help a Secret Santa give away $1 million.

If you’re interested, apply here.

FREELANCE WRITERS

We are also looking for the best writers in eastern Idaho to freelance for East Idaho News. Ideally, we’d like someone in every community reporting on incredible people, fun events and issues that affect our cities and counties.

Whether you specialize in features, columns, politics, crime, courts, history or hard news, we want to feature your work on our website.

If you’re a stay-at-home mom with a passion for writing looking for a part-time gig, or someone with a full-time job who wants to write on the side, or you just like to tell a good story but can’t commit to a 9-5, this is the job for you.

Our ideal candidate will have a few years of writing experience, but don’t let that hold you back if you think you have what it takes.

Our freelance writers are paid per story and we have a rewarding bonus structure.

You can apply to be a freelance writer here.