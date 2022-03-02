Woman arrested after fighting with hospital staff and trying to take deputy’s firearm, police say

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a disturbance involving an intoxicated female at a residence in the 7000 E. block of Foothill Road.

The reporting party advised 32-year-old Megan Avery was out of control and possibly using drugs. Deputies arrived and requested Idaho Falls Fire respond with an ambulance crew to treat Avery for a possible drug overdose. Avery was transported to Idaho Falls Community Hospital by ambulance at that time to be evaluated.

While at IFCH, it was evident that Avery was experiencing a variety of side effects to an intoxicating substance causing her to hallucinate and exhibit irrational behavior dangerous to herself and others. Just before midnight, Avery attempted to run from her room and had to be restrained. During this time Avery began to physically fight with ER staff and a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to hospital security, by hitting, kicking, and trying to bite. At one point Avery twisted the collar and stethoscope of an ER nurse around their neck causing a minor injury and cutting off the airway until others could force her hand to let go.

As the struggle continued and staff was trying to keep Avery from hitting and biting them, she was able to free a hand and attempt to remove the deputy’s firearm from its holster. The deputy was working to keep the firearm secured in the holster and gave commands to Avery to let it go while attempting to physically remove her grip. The Deputy was able to free himself from Avery but sustained a minor back injury in the struggle.

Avery continued to fight and struggle for more than 15 minutes until sedation medication took effect and she calmed down. After a medical clearance was completed, Avery was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for battery upon certain personnel and attempting to disarm a peace officer, both felonies. While at the jail, deputies located over two grams of suspected methamphetamine in Avery’s clothing. Throughout the morning, Avery continued her violent behavior, physically fighting with deputies at the jail who were attempting to keep her safe from injuring herself and others.

Deputies and medical staff are continuing to monitor Avery to keep her safe until they can complete the booking process.