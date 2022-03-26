Yes, the secret is out. Here’s where trout fishing will be plentiful next month

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

SALMON – Idaho Fish and Game will stock approximately 1,950 catchable-sized rainbow in Salmon next month.

Here’s a list of rivers and ponds that will be stocked in April:

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.