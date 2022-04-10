10 more deceased dogs found in Utah home, police confirm

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KSL.com) — Ten more deceased dogs were recently found in an Eagle Mountain house where more than a dozen dead dogs had been discovered a month ago, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.

In March, deputies were called to an Eagle Mountain home by neighbors after the 74-year-old woman who lived in the house had a fall and was hospitalized. The neighbors went to the woman’s house, knowing that she had dogs, to check on them.

Instead, they discovered that the woman and her pets were living in horrible conditions.

“The home is in extreme disrepair. There are an unknown number of dead dogs in the home. There are an unknown number of live dogs in the home. There are some that are very sick. There is human feces in the upstairs bathroom and dog feces and urine all throughout the house,” according to a search warrant affidavit written in March.

Police say 14 dachshunds that were alive but malnourished were removed from the home. Another 16 dogs were found deceased, 15 of which were in bags inside a freezer, with most of those deceased animals being puppies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said it was emotional for deputies to remove the dead dogs from the home. Because of that, he said there were additional freezers unintentionally overlooked.

In April, a disaster repair company was hired to “get the home into shape” for when the woman is released from the hospital, a second warrant states. The company, however, called the sheriff’s office after a second freezer was discovered in the garage.

Cannon said deputies returned to the home and seven additional deceased dogs were recovered from the freezer in the garage, plus three more dogs in a small refrigerator found in a bedroom.

As of Monday, the woman had not been arrested and no formal criminal charges have been filed against her.

In 2018, deputies removed 14 dogs from the residence.