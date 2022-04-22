88-year-old who started bowling league 55 years ago gets birthday surprise for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Mary Makey recently turned 88-years-old and for nearly six decades, she has been part of a bowling league at Skyline Lanes in Idaho Falls. Mary started the league 55 years ago when she moved to Idaho from Scotland and has bowled every Thursday morning since.

We wanted to wish Mary a happy birthday and see her bowling in action! Check out the surprise in the video player above.