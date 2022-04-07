Ashton man booked into jail after firing gun in residence

ASHTON — A 36-year-old man from Ashton was booked into the Fremont County jail Wednesday night after discharging a firearm at a residence.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com that the incident happened around 7 p.m. along Idaho Highway 47 near Marysville, just east of Ashton.

According to a news release, Fremont County Dispatch received a call about an intoxicated man at a residence threatening to harm himself. He had discharged a firearm in a shop located at the residence.

Fremont County deputies, Ashton Police officers, Forest Service Law Enforcement and the St. Anthony Police Department arrived on the scene.

The man left the residence and walked north through a field. As deputies were approaching him and told him to show them his hands, he pulled a knife out of a sheath and dropped it to the ground.

Deputies were able to arrest him without incident.

EastIdahoNews.com is not identifying the man due to the nature of the call.